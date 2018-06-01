While treating a former cancer researcher who gave up her career to pursue her own personal happiness, House and his team begin to question their own happiness (or lack thereof).
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jesse Spencer
Tags: Hugh Laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, Robert Sean Leonard, wilson, Jennifer Morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, Olivia Wilde, thirteen, Peter Jacobson, taub, kal penn, judith scott, jennifer crystal foley, david purdham
