When a famous cyclist admits to taking performance-enhancing drugs, House is intrigued, but Cameron considers exposing him for cheating, and House goes to dubious lengths to disrupt Stacy and Mark's relationship.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, sela ward, stacy warner, currie graham, taraji p henson, kristoffer polaha, alanna ubach
