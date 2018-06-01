House
S7 E209/27/10

Selfish
Details
House and the team take on the case of a seemingly healthy teenager who collapses during a skateboarding exhibition; meanwhile, House and Cuddy face the challenge of taking their romantic relationship into the workplace.

Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, robert sean leonard, wilson, omar epps, foreman, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, taub, olivia wilde, thirteen, alyson stoner, stephanie courtney, dwier brown, allan rich, doctor
