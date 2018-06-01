House and the team take on the case of a seemingly healthy teenager who collapses during a skateboarding exhibition; meanwhile, House and Cuddy face the challenge of taking their romantic relationship into the workplace.
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, robert sean leonard, wilson, omar epps, foreman, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, taub, olivia wilde, thirteen, alyson stoner, stephanie courtney, dwier brown, allan rich, doctor
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.