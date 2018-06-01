House and his team have to act fast to investigate the mysterious poisoning of two unrelated high school students with identical symptoms; meanwhile, an 82-year-old patient becomes enamored with House.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jesse Spencer
Tags: Hugh Laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, Robert Sean Leonard, james wilson, Jennifer Morrison, jesse spencer, roxanne hart, john patrick amedori, kurt fuller, andy milder, mcnally sagal, poison, medical, Diagnosis
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.