Moving the Chains

The team rushes to treat an ailing college football star in time for NFL tryouts; after his release from prison, Foreman's brother Marcus makes a surprise visit to the hospital. Orlando Jones guest stars.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.