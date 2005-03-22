House and his team race to diagnose a member of the mob and get him well enough to testify in court and enter the witness protection program; meanwhile, Cuddy works to convince Vogler of House's importance to the hospital.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, chi mcbride, danny nucci, joseph lyle taylor, david burke, mob rules
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.