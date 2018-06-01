House takes the case of an autistic 10-year-old boy who screams for no apparent reason; meanwhile, House refuses to use his office after Cuddy makes a minor change, and the teenager with a crush on House becomes a nuisance.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, leighton meester, braeden lemasters, geoffrey blake, lines in the sand, autism
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.