House
S2 E711/22/05

Hunting
Details
A gay man with AIDS stalks House, demanding an explanation for his illness; House and Stacy stalk a mouse in her attic, much to the chagrin of her temporarily handicapped husband, Mark; Cameron faces a health scare.

Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, sela ward, stacy warner, currie graham, mark warner, matthew john armstrong, aids
S2 E744 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7
  • Season 8

Episodes (24)

S2 E1 | 09/13/05
Acceptance
S2 E2 | 09/20/05
Autopsy
S2 E3 | 09/27/05
Humpty Dumpty
S2 E4 | 11/01/05
TB or Not TB
S2 E5 | 11/08/05
Daddy's Boy
S2 E6 | 11/15/05
Spin
S2 E7 | 11/22/05
Hunting
S2 E8 | 11/29/05
The Mistake
S2 E9 | 12/13/05
Deception
S2 E10 | 01/10/06
Failure to Communicate
S2 E11 | 02/07/06
Need to Know
S2 E12 | 02/14/06
Distractions
S2 E13 | 02/20/06
Skin Deep
S2 E14 | 03/07/06
Sex Kills
S2 E15 | 03/28/06
Clueless
S2 E16 | 04/04/06
Safe
S2 E17 | 04/11/06
All In
S2 E18 | 04/18/06
Sleeping Dogs Lie
S2 E19 | 04/25/06
House vs. God
S2 E20 | 05/02/06
Euphoria: Part 1
S2 E21 | 05/03/06
Euphoria: Part 2
S2 E22 | 05/09/06
Forever
S2 E23 | 05/16/06
Who's Your Daddy?
S2 E24 | 05/23/06
No Reason
