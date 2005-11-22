A gay man with AIDS stalks House, demanding an explanation for his illness; House and Stacy stalk a mouse in her attic, much to the chagrin of her temporarily handicapped husband, Mark; Cameron faces a health scare.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, sela ward, stacy warner, currie graham, mark warner, matthew john armstrong, aids
