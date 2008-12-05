House
S4 E1505/12/08

House's Head
After House survives a bus accident, he becomes convinced that a fellow passenger was exhibiting signs of a deadly illness prior to the crash, and he becomes desperate to save the person. Fred Durst guest stars. Part 1 of 2.

Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, robert sean leonard, wilson, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, kal penn, olivia wilde, fred durst, anne dudek, ivana milicevic, boogie, part 1 of 2, bus accident
S4 E1544 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
