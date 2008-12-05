House's Head

After House survives a bus accident, he becomes convinced that a fellow passenger was exhibiting signs of a deadly illness prior to the crash, and he becomes desperate to save the person. Fred Durst guest stars. Part 1 of 2.
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, robert sean leonard, wilson, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, kal penn, olivia wilde, fred durst, anne dudek, ivana milicevic, boogie, part 1 of 2, bus accident
