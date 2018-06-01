Foreman believes an uncooperative homeless woman is faking seizures to get a "meal ticket" at the teaching hospital, but House and the team treat her as her worsening symptoms and identity prove to be a complex mystery.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, leslie hope, larry clarke, smith cho, ogy durham, histories, diagnosis
