When a doctor at the South Pole falls gravely ill and is unable to leave her station, House and his team resort to treating her via webcam; meanwhile, House learns that Wilson is dating someone new. Mira Sorvino guest stars.
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, robert sean leonard, wilson, jennifer morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, chase, peter jacobson, kal penn, olivia wilde, mira sorvino, anne dudek, doctor, medicine, south pole, virtual diagnosis
