House and his team must figure out what is causing similar symptoms in a young husband and his wife, and the couple is shocked when they learn the cause of their illness; meanwhile, a clinic patient stands up to House.
Tags: hugh laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, robert sean leonard, james wilson, jennifer morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, david morse, raviv ullman, jurnee smollett, fools for love
