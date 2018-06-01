When a pregnant photographer collapses from a stroke, House and his team must take action before it is too late to save either the mother or her unborn child.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jesse Spencer
Tags: Hugh Laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, lisa cuddy, omar epps, eric foreman, Robert Sean Leonard, james wilson, Jennifer Morrison, allison cameron, jesse spencer, robert chase, anne ramsay, Tyson Ritter, fetal position, Pregnancy, stroke
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.