Black Hole
After exploring many treatments for a high school student's mysterious blackouts and hallucinations, House tries looking at her cognitive patterns for clues; Taub airs his dirty laundry; Wilson redecorates the condo.

Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
Episodes (22)

S6 E1 | 09/21/09
Broken, Part 1
S6 E2 | 09/21/09
Broken, Part 2
S6 E3 | 09/28/09
Epic Fail
S6 E4 | 10/05/09
The Tyrant
S6 E5 | 10/12/09
Instant Karma
S6 E6 | 10/19/09
Brave Heart
S6 E7 | 11/09/09
Known Unknowns
S6 E8 | 11/16/09
Teamwork
S6 E9 | 11/23/09
Ignorance Is Bliss
S6 E10 | 11/30/09
Wilson
S6 E11 | 01/11/10
The Down Low
S6 E12 | 01/25/10
Remorse
S6 E13 | 02/01/10
Moving the Chains
S6 E14 | 02/08/10
5 to 9
S6 E15 | 03/08/10
Private Lives
S6 E16 | 03/15/10
Black Hole
S6 E17 | 04/12/10
Lockdown
S6 E18 | 04/19/10
Knight Fall
S6 E19 | 04/26/10
Open and Shut
S6 E20 | 05/03/10
The Choice
S6 E21 | 05/10/10
Baggage
S6 E22 | 05/17/10
Help Me
