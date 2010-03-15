Black Hole

After exploring many treatments for a high school student's mysterious blackouts and hallucinations, House tries looking at her cognitive patterns for clues; Taub airs his dirty laundry; Wilson redecorates the condo.
Tags: hugh laurie, house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, robert sean leonard, wilson, olivia wilde, thirteen, watch house episode, jesse spencer, robert chase, jennifer crystal, whiter shade of pale, dennis boutsikaris, cali fredrichs
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.