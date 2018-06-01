Main Content

S5 E410/14/08

Birthmarks
While House is at his father's funeral, he must work with the team via cell phone to diagnose a young woman who collapsed in China while on a trip to find her birth parents.

S5 E1 | 09/16/08
Dying Changes Everything
S5 E2 | 09/23/08
Not Cancer
S5 E3 | 09/30/08
Adverse Events
S5 E4 | 10/14/08
Birthmarks
S5 E5 | 10/21/08
Lucky Thirteen
S5 E6 | 10/28/08
Joy
S5 E7 | 11/11/08
The Itch
S5 E8 | 11/18/08
Emancipation
S5 E9 | 11/25/08
Last Resort
S5 E10 | 12/02/08
Let Them Eat Cake
S5 E11 | 12/09/08
Joy to the World
S5 E12 | 01/19/09
Painless
S5 E13 | 01/26/09
Big Baby
S5 E14 | 02/02/09
The Greater Good
S5 E15 | 02/16/09
Unfaithful
S5 E16 | 02/23/09
The Softer Side
S5 E17 | 03/09/09
The Social Contract
S5 E18 | 03/16/09
Here Kitty
S5 E19 | 03/30/09
Locked In
S5 E20 | 04/06/09
Simple Explanation
S5 E21 | 04/13/09
Saviors
S5 E22 | 04/27/09
House Divided
S5 E23 | 05/04/09
Under My Skin
S5 E24 | 05/11/09
Both Sides Now
