While House is at his father's funeral, he must work with the team via cell phone to diagnose a young woman who collapsed in China while on a trip to find her birth parents.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jesse Spencer
Tags: Hugh Laurie, gregory house, lisa edelstein, cuddy, omar epps, foreman, Robert Sean Leonard, wilson, Jennifer Morrison, cameron, jesse spencer, Olivia Wilde, thirteen, Peter Jacobson, taub, kal penn, kutner, diane baker, r lee ermey, samantha quan, doctor
