When his life starts to spiral, House visits Dr. Nolan, but instead of talking about his own issues, he recounts the story of a woman who showed up at the emergency room with no recollection of her identity. Andre Braugher and Cynthia Watros guest star.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Hugh Laurie Lisa Edelstein Omar Epps Robert Leonard Jennifer Morrison Jesse Spencer