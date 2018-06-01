House
S2 E1704/11/06

All In
During a poker benefit, House takes the case of a young boy with symptoms identical to those of a patient he failed to diagnose 12 years earlier, who ultimately lost her life.

Appearing:Hugh LaurieLisa EdelsteinOmar EppsRobert LeonardJennifer MorrisonJesse Spencer
