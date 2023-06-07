Main Content

S1 E206/06/23

Monster Bug vs. Buckaroo

Superfans Sheilah Spencir and Kevin Lister face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels (TM) showstopper. Anthony Anderson comes along for the ride.

TV-PGReality and Game Show Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Rutledge WoodHertrech “Hert” Eugene Jr.Dalal Elsheikh
Available until 06/01/24
