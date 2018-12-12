Song Sung Wrong: Holiday Special

Tony Hale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Lauren Ash, Jameela Jamil, Ron Funches and Anna Gasteyer play a special holiday-themed edition of Song Sung Wrong.
Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: hollywood game night, hollywood game night 602, hollywood game night season 6 episode 2, hollywood game night holiday special, hollywood game night christmas, tony hale, yvette nicole brown, jameela jamil, hold my balls, song sung wrong hollywood game night
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.