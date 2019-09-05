Hollywood Game Night
WEDNESDAYS 10/9c

Sherri Shepherd, Derek Hough and More Play Clue-Boom

CLIP09/04/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Sherri Shepherd, Derek Hough and more race against the clock in an explosive game of Clue-Boom!

Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: hollywood game night, watch hollywood game night, jane lynch, jane lynch host, hollywood game night new season, celebrity game show, derek hough, sherri shepherd, kal penn, oliver hudson, joel mchale, clue boom, clue-boom, trivia game
S6 E96 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek

Clips

Thomas Middleditch and Lamorne Morris Play Celebrity Name Game
CLIP 09/11/19
Sherri Shepherd, Derek Hough and More Play Clue-Boom
CLIP 09/04/19
Joel McHale, Kal Penn and More Play Get in My Pants
CLIP 09/02/19
The Bella Twins, Lester Holt and More Play Smash the Buzzer
CLIP 08/28/19
The Bella Twins Show Jane Some Moves
CLIP 08/26/19
Terry Crews, the Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NE-YO Play Song Sung Wrong
CLIP 08/21/19
Terry Crews, the Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NE-YO Play TV ID
CLIP 08/19/19
Thomas Middleditch and Lil Rel Howery Play Song Sung Wrong
CLIP 08/05/19
Colton Dunn and Donald Faison Play Dance in Your Pants
CLIP 07/25/19
Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash Play Jane's Pool Jams
CLIP 07/22/19
Nicole Byer and Carson Kressley Play Take the Hint
CLIP 07/18/19
Taye Diggs and Arielle Kebbel Play Clue-Boom
CLIP 07/16/19
Nico Santos and D'Arcy Carden Play Sounds Off
CLIP 07/11/19
D'Arcy Carden and Matt Iseman Play Clue-Boom
CLIP 07/08/19
Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and More "Doo-et" for Red Nose Day
CLIP 05/23/19
Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and More Play "Popped Quiz" for Red Nose Day
CLIP 05/23/19
Song Sung Wrong: Holiday Special
CLIP 12/11/18
Where Ya Goin'?: Holiday Special
CLIP 12/11/18
Back to Back: Season 6, Episode 1
CLIP 11/21/18
7 Seconds of Frame: Season 6, Episode 1
CLIP 11/21/18
Boom Go the Clues
CLIP 05/24/18
The Stars Act Out
CLIP 09/06/17
Fun with Foam Letters
CLIP 09/05/17
Superman vs. Olympians: Smash the Buzzer
CLIP 08/29/17
Jane's Odd-itions
CLIP 08/22/17
Haley Goes to the Bonus Round
CLIP 08/15/17
The Stars Sort Jane Lynch's Mail
CLIP 07/27/17
Natasha Lyonne Names Condiments
CLIP 07/20/17
The Superstore Cast Catches Balls
CLIP 07/06/17
Chris Hardwick Takes One for the Team
CLIP 06/29/17
Veep vs. TWD: Smash the Buzzer
CLIP 06/22/17
Raven-Symoné Gets It Poppin'
CLIP 07/28/16
Greg Grunberg Gets Lyrical
CLIP 03/27/16
Brooke Burke Gets Buzzed
CLIP 03/20/16
Chris Jericho Gets Emojinal
CLIP 03/13/16
Kesha Has Something on Her Face
CLIP 02/23/16
Ciara is a Musical Mime
CLIP 02/16/16
Playing with Jane's Box
CLIP 02/09/16
That's Pretty Corny
CLIP 02/02/16
More Like Teenage Nightmare
CLIP 01/26/16
Nicole Scherzinger Doo It Right
CLIP 01/19/16
Kevin + Eva = Best Ever
CLIP 01/12/16
The Worst Karaoke Ever
CLIP 01/05/16
Kevin Nealon Lends Mel B a Hand
CLIP 09/08/15
There's a Dance in Their Pants
CLIP 09/01/15
They Love a Charade
CLIP 08/25/15
David Giuntoli Takes the Hint
CLIP 08/18/15
Kevin Smith's Team Kills Be Kind, Rewind
CLIP 08/11/15
Yvette Nicole Brown and Zachary Levi Play Celebrity Name Game
CLIP 08/04/15
"Weird Al" Lends Constance Zimmer a Hand
CLIP 07/28/15
Off the Top of My Head
CLIP 07/21/15
Popped Quiz
CLIP 07/14/15
Chrissy Teigen Rocks How Do You Doo?
CLIP 07/07/15
Picture Purrfect
CLIP 07/24/14
Block Busters
CLIP 07/17/14
Block of Fame
CLIP 07/10/14
Link in the Chain
CLIP 06/12/14
Lil Picassos
CLIP 06/05/14
Smash the Buzzer!
CLIP 05/29/14
Block Busters
CLIP 05/22/14
Triple Draw
CLIP 05/15/14
Mono Tunes
CLIP 05/08/14
Back to Back  
CLIP 04/17/14
The Story of My Life
CLIP 04/03/14
Movie Mashup!
CLIP 03/13/14
Show Me the Music
CLIP 02/27/14
Season 6
  • Season 6

Episodes

S6 E10 | 09/11/19
Kiss Me in Lamorne-ing
S6 E9 | 09/04/19
Whatcha Hough To?
S6 E8 | 08/28/19
The Anchorman and the Wrestlers
S6 E7 | 08/21/19
Brooklyn Nine Neyo Game Night
S6 E6 | 07/25/19
Nothing Faisons This Super Game Night
S6 E5 | 07/18/19
Jane's New Diggs
S6 E4 | 07/11/19
American Good Place Warrior
S6 E3 | 05/23/19
Red Nose Day Special 2019
S6 E2 | 12/11/18
Ho Ho Holiday Game Night
S6 E1 | 11/21/18
Pop Goes the Game Night
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.