Pop Goes the Game Night

Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero and Jason Ritter join Host Jane Lynch for a no-holds-barred competition of hilarious, one-of-a-kind party games.
Available until 11/21/19
Appearing:Jane Lynch
Tags: jane lynch, holiday special, thanksgiving game show, game show, carla hall, adam rodriguez, shiri appleby, colton dunn, diane guerrero, jason ritter, block this way, four letter words, popped quiz, back to back, 7 seconds of fame
S6 E143 minTV-14Full EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
