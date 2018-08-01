Peter’s reunion with Nathan turns violent when the brothers, Matt and Hiro all clash thanks to Adam and his pursuit of the deadly Shanti virus. Kristen Bell guest stars.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
Tags: jack coleman, hayden panettiere, milo ventimiglia, masi oka, greg grunberg, sendhil ramamurthy, adrian pasdar, Zachary Quinto, Ali Larter, james kyson, david anders, dania ramirez, shalim ortiz, HRG, sylar, peter petrelli, hiro, claire bennet, kristen bell
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.