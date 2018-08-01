Main Content

Heroes
S2 E1112/03/07

Powerless
Peter’s reunion with Nathan turns violent when the brothers, Matt and Hiro all clash thanks to Adam and his pursuit of the deadly Shanti virus. Kristen Bell guest stars.

Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
S2 E1143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
