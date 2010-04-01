Let It Bleed

Sylar returns to the carnival in search of answers; Peter continues to struggle with the loss of his brother; and H.R.G. sets his plan in motion to take down the carnival. Ray Park and Dawn Olivieri guest star.
Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyJames KysonAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
