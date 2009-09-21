Jump, Push, Fall

While the heroes adjust to their new surroundings, a mysterious carnival clan, led by ringleader Samuel, sets their sights on familiar faces; meanwhile, Peter is called upon to aid an old friend.
Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyJames KysonAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
