Jump, Push, Fall

Also available on the NBC app

While the heroes adjust to their new surroundings, a mysterious carnival clan, led by ringleader Samuel, sets their sights on familiar faces; meanwhile, Peter is called upon to aid an old friend.

Appearing: Jack Coleman Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia Masi Oka Greg Grunberg Sendhil Ramamurthy James Kyson Adrian Pasdar Zachary Quinto