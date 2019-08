Also available on the NBC app

After allowing Angela’s half of the formula to be stolen, Hiro and Ando set out to uncover the identity of the villain who hired Daphne - and must consult with the person who knows these rogues best... Adam Monroe. David Anders guest stars.

Appearing: Jack Coleman Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia Masi Oka Greg Grunberg Sendhil Ramamurthy James Kyson Adrian Pasdar Zachary Quinto