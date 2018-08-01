How to Stop an Exploding Man

With Isaac's horrible predictions all unfolding before them, the heroes confront pain and peril as they face off with Sylar in Kirby Plaza. George Takei guest stars.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyJames KysonAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
