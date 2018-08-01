Heroes
S1 E2305/21/07

How to Stop an Exploding Man
With Isaac's horrible predictions all unfolding before them, the heroes confront pain and peril as they face off with Sylar in Kirby Plaza. George Takei guest stars.

Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyJames KysonAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
Tags: jack coleman, hayden panettiere, milo ventimiglia, masi oka, greg grunberg, sendhil ramamurthy, adrian pasdar, ali larter, zachary quinto, santiago cabrera, hrg, claire bennet, peter petrelli, hiro, matt parkman, mohinder suresh, sylar, george takei
S1 E2344 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4

Episodes (23)

S1 E1 | 09/25/06
Genesis
S1 E2 | 10/02/06
Don't Look Back
S1 E3 | 10/09/06
One Giant Leap
S1 E4 | 10/16/06
Collision
S1 E5 | 10/23/06
Hiros
S1 E6 | 10/30/06
Better Halves
S1 E7 | 11/06/06
Nothing to Hide
S1 E8 | 11/13/06
Seven Minutes to Midnight
S1 E9 | 11/20/06
Homecoming
S1 E10 | 11/27/06
Six Months Ago
S1 E11 | 12/04/06
Fallout
S1 E12 | 01/22/07
Godsend
S1 E13 | 01/29/07
The Fix
S1 E14 | 02/05/07
Distractions
S1 E15 | 02/12/07
Run!
S1 E16 | 02/19/07
Unexpected
S1 E17 | 02/26/07
Company Man
S1 E18 | 03/05/07
Parasite
S1 E19 | 04/23/07
.07 Percent
S1 E20 | 04/30/07
Five Years Gone
S1 E21 | 05/07/07
The Hard Part
S1 E22 | 05/14/07
Landslide
S1 E23 | 05/21/07
How to Stop an Exploding Man
