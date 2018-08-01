Also available on the nbc app

Samuel learns just how powerful he can become and takes dangerous measures to reach his full potential; Tracy begins to lose control of her ability; and Sylar continues his battle with Matt.

Appearing: Jack Coleman Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia Masi Oka Greg Grunberg Sendhil Ramamurthy Adrian Pasdar Zachary Quinto