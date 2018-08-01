Samuel learns just how powerful he can become and takes dangerous measures to reach his full potential; Tracy begins to lose control of her ability; and Sylar continues his battle with Matt.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jack ColemanHayden PanettiereMilo VentimigliaMasi OkaGreg GrunbergSendhil RamamurthyAdrian PasdarZachary Quinto
Tags: jack coleman, hayden panettiere, milo ventimiglia, masi oka, greg grunberg, sendhil ramamurthy, adrian pasdar, Zachary Quinto, Ali Larter, james kyson, Robert Knepper, HRG, sylar, peter petrelli, hiro, Season 4, claire bennet, abilities, drama, fantasy
