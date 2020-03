Also available on the NBC app

Nathan faces off against Sylar to keep him from meeting the president; Hiro learns that there are repercussions to regaining his ability; and Matt is forced to go to extraordinary lengths to protect his future with his family. Michael Dorn guest stars.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Jack Coleman Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia Masi Oka Greg Grunberg Sendhil Ramamurthy James Kyson Adrian Pasdar Zachary Quinto