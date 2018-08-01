H.R.G. reunites with Hiro Nakamura and hatches a plan; Luke connects with Malina; Tommy and Emily travel to Paris; Quentin confronts the girl who manipulates shadows; and Taylor sends a message to HeroTruther.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Henry Zebrowski
Tags: jack coleman, zachary levi, robbie kay, danika yarosh, kiki sukezane, ryan guzman, rya kihlstedt, gatlin green, henry zebrowski, judith shekoni, hrg, primatech, renautus, herotruther, katana girl, erica kravid, evos, tommy clark, malina, miko, heroes
