Game Over
H.R.G. reunites with Hiro Nakamura and hatches a plan; Luke connects with Malina; Tommy and Emily travel to Paris; Quentin confronts the girl who manipulates shadows; and Taylor sends a message to HeroTruther.

Appearing:Henry Zebrowski
Tags: jack coleman, zachary levi, robbie kay, danika yarosh, kiki sukezane, ryan guzman, rya kihlstedt, gatlin green, henry zebrowski, judith shekoni, hrg, primatech, renautus, herotruther, katana girl, erica kravid, evos, tommy clark, malina, miko, heroes
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (13)

S1 E1 | 09/24/15
Brave New World
S1 E2 | 09/24/15
Odessa
S1 E3 | 10/01/15
Under the Mask
S1 E4 | 10/08/15
The Needs of the Many
S1 E5 | 10/15/15
The Lion's Den
S1 E6 | 10/22/15
S1 E7 | 10/29/15
June 13th - Part One
S1 E8 | 11/05/15
June 13th - Part Two
S1 E9 | 11/12/15
Sundae, Bloody Sundae
S1 E10 | 11/19/15
11:53 to Odessa
S1 E11 | 01/07/16
Send in the Clones
S1 E12 | 01/14/16
Company Woman
S1 E13 | 01/21/16
Project Reborn
