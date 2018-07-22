Health + Happiness
The 3-Minute Moisturizing Window
Viv discovers the magic three-minute window for moisturizing, learns what happens when we sprain an ankle, and shares five ways to get your daily steps; Joy has a skin-sational smoothie recipe.

