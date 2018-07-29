Joy and Viv share their best tips for eating right, including how to snack smarter and spot hidden salt and sugars, and who should go gluten-free.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc health happiness, nbc mayo clinc, watch mayo clinic tv show, nbc Saturday morning show, the more you know, joy bauer, vivien williams, Healthy Diet, gluten-free, gluten free, gluten, hidden salt sugar, good nutrition, eating right
S1 E1220 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.