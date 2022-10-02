PREMIERE
Main Content
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
WATCH EPISODES
S1 E110/01/22
From Bullied to Brave
The Globetrotters shed light on the "Art in Paint" initiative and meet with D.C. youth on a mission for clean water and self-reliance; a young man overcomes bullying with help from the team; Hammer heightens his slam dunk with a skydive trick shot.
TV-PGS1 E1 20 minDocumentary and Biography Primetime Full Episode
Tags: Coach Lou, craig robinson, Globetrotters, Harlem globetrotters, Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward, educational show, family tv show, nbc the more you know, the more you know
