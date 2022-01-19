Main Content

Grand Crew
S1 E501/18/22

Wine & Hip-Hop

Sherm tags along as Nicky sells a house to a famous rapper. Noah and his date get into a fender bender. Anthony deals with dating while vegan. And there's wine.

TV-14S1 E5 22 minComedy Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Echo KellumNicole ByerCarl TartGarrett MorrisAaron JenningsJustin Cunningham
Available until 12/13/22
Tags: grand crew, nbc grand crew, watch grand crew episode, season 1 episode 5, Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, justin cunningham, Carl Tart, grasie mercedes, wine bar comedy, wine and hip-hop
