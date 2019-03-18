The Girls Wrestle with Guilt

Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) struggle with their guilt when listening to Marion's (June Squibb) messages to Boomer (David Hornsby).
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardManny MontanaIzzy StannardReno Wilson
Tags: good girls, 203, you have reached the voicemail of leslie peterson, boomer, leslie peterson, david hornsby, christina hendricks, beth boland, retta, ruby hill, annie, mae whitman, marion, june squibb, phone call, voicemail, guilt
