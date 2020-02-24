Beth makes a choice that surprises those around her just as an old foe from the past returns. Meanwhile, Annie finds a helpful outlet on her road to self-improvement.
Available until 01/15/21
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, nbc good girls, Season 3 Episode 2, Christina Hendricks, beth boland, retta, ruby hill, Mae Whitman, annie marks, lidya jewett, matthew lillard, manny montana, rio, isaiah stannard, reno wilson, james lesure, Jessica Walter
