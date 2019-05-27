In the season finale, Turner has Beth in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself.
Available until 02/01/20
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardManny MontanaIzzy StannardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, good girls, christina hendricks, beth boland, retta, ruby hill, mae whitman, annie marks, lidya jewett, matthew lillard, manny montana, isaiah stannard, reno wilson, season 2 episode 13, james lesure, rio, stan hill, dean boland, june squibb, season finale
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.