Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman share a preview of what's to come on Season 3 of Good Girls, premiering Sunday, February 16 at 10/9c on NBC.
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, good girls nbc, good girls premiere, good girls season 3, Christina Hendricks, beth boland, retta, ruby hill, Mae Whitman, annie marks, watch good girls preview, good girls promo, good girls trailer, good girls season 3 premiere, good girls first look
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.