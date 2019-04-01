Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) must clean out the dealership for whatever they can get or risk the consequences.
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, 205, season 2 episode 5, good girls season 2, everything must go, beth boland, Christina Hendricks, dean boland, matthew lillard, retta, Ruby, Annie, Mae Whitman, dealership, cars, Plan, rio, manny montana, beth and dean, beth and rio, liquidation
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.