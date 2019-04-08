After Dean (Matthew Lillard) realizes how deep Rio (Manny Montana) has his hooks into Beth (Christina Hendricks), he takes matters into his own hands.
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardManny MontanaIzzy StannardReno Wilson
Tags: good girls, 206, season 2 episode 6, good girls season 2, good girls nbc, take off your pants, beth boland, christina hendricks, dean boland, matthew lillard, beth and dean, sexy scenes, dean and rio
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.