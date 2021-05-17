The Secret Service makes a sudden decision. Tensions begin to rise between Beth and Stan. Annie tackles Ben's school financial aid problem. Dean is unsatisfied with his new role.
Available until 08/22/21
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, nbc good girls, season 4 episode 9, Christina Hendricks, beth boland, retta, ruby hill, Mae Whitman, annie marks, lidya jewett, matthew lillard, manny montana, rio, isaiah stannard, reno wilson, chef boyardee
