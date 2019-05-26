Good Girls
Boomer Faces the Music

05/26/19
As Beth (Christina Hendricks) confesses to his murder, Boomer (David Hornsby) is forced to come clean to the police by Marion (June Squibb).

Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardManny MontanaIzzy StannardReno Wilson
Tags: good girls, 213, season 2 episode 13, good girls season 2, good girls nbc, beth boland, christina hendricks, retta, ruby wilson, mae whitman, rio, manny montana, beth and rio, brio, boomer, david hornsby, marion, june squibb, good girls season finale, season 2 finale
S2 E13 | 05/26/19
King
S2 E12 | 05/19/19
Jeff
S2 E11 | 05/12/19
Hunting Season
S2 E10 | 05/05/19
This Land Is Your Land
S2 E9 | 04/28/19
One Last Time
