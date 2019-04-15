Beth Loses It in the Yarn Store

While trying to balance motherhood and her criminal enterprise, Beth (Christina Hendricks) reaches her breaking point over some yarn.
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardManny MontanaIzzy StannardReno Wilson
Tags: good girls, 207, season 2 episode 7, good girls season 2, good girls nbc, the dubby, beth boland, christina hendricks, yarn store, meltdown, pink yarn, freakout, beth meltdown, beth breaking point, beth yarn
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.