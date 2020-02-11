Good Girls
Beth Has Lied and Cheated and She Just Can't Quit - Good Girls

02/11/20
For Beth, it feels good to be really good at something. Season 3 of Good Girls premieres Sunday, February 16 at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 03/14/20
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Clips

Beth Puts Judith in Her Place - Good Girls
CLIP 02/24/20
Annie Decides to Go to Therapy with Cohen - Good Girls
CLIP 02/23/20
Rio Takes Out Turner and Comes for Beth - Good Girls
CLIP 02/17/20
Beth Takes a Loan from Rhea - Good Girls
CLIP 02/16/20
The Rise and Fall of Rio: His Story from the Beginning - Good Girls
CLIP 02/14/20
Did Beth and Rio Really Know How It Would End? - Good Girls
CLIP 02/11/20
The Influence of Good Girls: A Perfect Heist (Episode 3)
CLIP 02/10/20
Rinse and Repeat: Get the Dirt on Good Girls
CLIP 02/07/20
Good Girls, Season 3 First Look - A Peek Inside the Money Room
CLIP 02/05/20
The Influence of Good Girls: The Crime King (Episode 2)
CLIP 02/03/20
GOOD GIRLS, SEASON 3 | Official Trailer
CLIP 01/30/20
Behind the Scenes with the Cast of Good Girls
CLIP 01/29/20
The Influence of Good Girls: OMG Moments (Episode 1)
CLIP 01/28/20
Every Car Scene from Seasons 1 and 2 - Good Girls (Mashup)
CLIP 01/23/20
Annie's Story - Good Girls
CLIP 01/09/20
Cash Is Queen - Good Girls Season 3
CLIP 01/05/20
Beth and Rio: The History of Hotness
CLIP 12/19/19
Crime Time with Good Girls
CLIP 12/05/19
Beth Takes Down King Rio
CLIP 05/27/19
Boomer Faces the Music
CLIP 05/26/19
Ruby and Stan: Relationship Goals
CLIP 05/22/19
Annie Discovers the Truth
CLIP 05/20/19
Rio Is Cold as Ice
CLIP 05/19/19
He's Never Gonna Not Be Dean #TEAMDeansie
CLIP 05/14/19
Whose Body Is This?
CLIP 05/13/19
Rio Catches Beth Snooping
CLIP 05/12/19
Rio's Got Beth's Back
CLIP 05/06/19
Annie and Ruby Let It All Out
CLIP 05/05/19
Ruby Knows How to Multi-Task
CLIP 04/29/19
Beth Wants Rio One More Time
CLIP 04/28/19
Can Beth Ever Trust Ruby Again?
CLIP 04/22/19
Sadie Reveals a Truth to Annie - Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 04/22/19
Annie Won't Let Nancy Be Alone
CLIP 04/21/19
Beth Loses It in the Yarn Store
CLIP 04/15/19
Rio Better Watch His Back
CLIP 04/14/19
Dean Is Out for Blood
CLIP 04/08/19
Beth Gets the Upper Hand with Rio
CLIP 04/07/19
Amber Is Back with Bad News
CLIP 04/01/19
Everything Must Go... or Else
CLIP 03/31/19
Ruby Gets Banned from Payday Loan Store
CLIP 03/25/19
Rio Forces Beth's Hand
CLIP 03/24/19
The Girls Wrestle with Guilt
CLIP 03/17/19
Ruby Owns Her Choices
CLIP 03/11/19
Rio Steps Up for Beth
CLIP 03/10/19
Rio Wants Boomer Dead
CLIP 03/04/19
A Line the Girls Won't Cross
CLIP 03/03/19
Good Girls Relationship Goals
CLIP 03/02/19
NBC's Good Girls' Guide to Being Bad
CLIP 02/27/19
Good Girls Season 1 Recap (Web Exclusive)
CLIP 02/24/19
NBC's Good Girls Get Criminal
CLIP 02/12/19
Rio: Coming in Hot (Web Exclusive)
CLIP 01/25/19
Best of Ruby: Good Girl, Great Sass
CLIP 05/08/18
Lightning Strikes Twice
CLIP 05/03/18
Can Beth Kill the King?
CLIP 04/30/18
The Chase Is On
CLIP 04/26/18
Beth and Rio Come to Blows
CLIP 04/23/18
Beth and Rio: Making Bad Look Good
CLIP 04/20/18
Who Needs a Spa Day?
CLIP 04/19/18
Get Your House in Order
CLIP 04/16/18
Annie Recruits Like a Boss
CLIP 04/12/18
There's No Going Back
CLIP 04/09/18
That's How It's Done
CLIP 04/05/18
Beth Takes the Wheel
CLIP 04/02/18
An Affair to Remember
CLIP 03/29/18
The Battle of the Sisters
CLIP 03/26/18
Let's Make a Deal
CLIP 03/22/18
Sorry, Not Sorry
CLIP 03/19/18
Ruby Is Packing Serious Heat
CLIP 03/15/18
There's Always a Choice
CLIP 03/12/18
Not Your Average Girls' Night
CLIP 03/08/18
Don't Mess with Normal
CLIP 03/05/18
They Did a Bad, Bad Thing
CLIP 03/01/18
The Last Straw
CLIP 02/26/18
Sit Down with Good Girls
CLIP 02/05/18
