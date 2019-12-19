Relive every major moment from Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Rio's (Manny Montana) dangerous relationship from the beginning.
Appearing:Christina HendricksMae WhitmanLidya JewettMatthew LillardReno Wilson
Tags: Good Girls, nbc, Season 1, season 2, Beth, Christina Hendricks, Ruby, retta, Annie, Mae Whitman, rio, manny montana, stan, reno wilson, dean, matthew lillard, Crime, heists, brio, sexy, couple, relatioship, beth and rio
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.