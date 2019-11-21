Ring and a Miss

When Simone asks Ryan to remove his wedding ring, he can't seem to get rid of it no matter how hard he tries. Meanwhile, Anne, desperate for a babysitter, reluctantly accepts Mr. K's offer to fill the job.
Tags: go on, go on nbc, comedy, sitcom, therapy, sports talk radio, matthew perry, laura benanti, julie white, suzy nakamura, tyler james williams, brett gelman, sarah baker, john cho, piper perabo, tonita castro, bradley whitford, seth morris, terrell owens, allison miller
