S1 E20

Matchup Problems
Anne offers to set up Ryan with a recent widow struggling to find her emotional direction. Meanwhile, Lauren accidentally attracts a man away from Yolanda, who has gone on a singles cruise to find a man for herself.

Appearing:Matthew KingLaura SchneiderJulie AnneSuzy YolandaBrett KJohn StevenSarah Sonia
Tags: go on, go on nbc, comedy, sitcom, therapy, sports talk radio, matthew perry, laura benanti, julie white, suzy nakamura, tyler james williams, brett gelman, sarah baker, john cho, courteney cox, tonita castro, bill cobbs, hayes macarthur, chase kim, marcus choi
