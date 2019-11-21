Go On
He Got Game, She Got Cats
Ryan encourages Sonia to dump her boyfriend, but when she gets another cat to replace him, she becomes feline-obsessed. Also, Ryan helps George find his signed basketball that has gone missing from its case.

Appearing:Matthew KingLaura SchneiderJulie AnneSuzy YolandaBrett KJohn StevenSarah Sonia
Tags: go on, go on nbc, comedy, sitcom, therapy, sports talk radio, matthew perry, laura benanti, julie white, suzy nakamura, tyler james williams, brett gelman, sarah baker, john cho, tonita castro, bill cobbs, seth morris, allison miller, keelin woodell
