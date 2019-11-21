Go On
S1 E510/02/12

Do You Believe in Ghosts...Yes!
Ryan comes to grips with not having Janie around to cook or shop for him anymore. The group helps Lauren her study for her real-estate certification exam. Meanwhile, Steven enlists Ryan to be his wingman to go out on the town.

Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 08/08/12
Pilot
S1 E2 | 09/11/12
He Got Game, She Got Cats
S1 E3 | 09/18/12
There's No "Ryan" in Team
S1 E4 | 09/25/12
Bench-Clearing Bawl
S1 E5 | 10/02/12
Do You Believe in Ghosts...Yes!
S1 E6 | 10/09/12
Big League Chew
S1 E7 | 10/23/12
Any Given Birthday
S1 E8 | 11/13/12
Videogame, Set, Match
S1 E9 | 11/20/12
Dinner Takes All
S1 E10 | 11/27/12
Back, Back, Back... It's Gone!
S1 E11 | 12/04/12
The World Ain't Over 'Til It's Over
S1 E12 | 01/08/13
Win at All Costas
S1 E13 | 01/15/13
Gooooaaaallll Doll!
S1 E14 | 01/22/13
Comeback Player of the Year
S1 E15 | 01/29/13
Pass Interference
S1 E16 | 02/19/13
Go Deep
S1 E17 | 02/26/13
Ring and a Miss
S1 E19 | 03/19/13
Go for the Gold Watch
S1 E20 | 03/26/13
Matchup Problems
S1 E21 | 04/04/13
Fast Breakup
S1 E22 | 04/11/13
Urn-ed Run
