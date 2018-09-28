Kat Graham goes to Orange County, California to visit two organizations that support low-income and homeless children and their families with comprehensive, long-term services.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Jenna Hager
Tags: give, give nbc, give season 1, kat graham nbc, nbc saturday morning, kat graham, kat graham give, watch give nbc, watch give video, give to lifting families and kids out of homelessness and poverty in orange county california, kat graham give to lifting families
S1 E1420 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.