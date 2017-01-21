Jenna Bush Hager visits two Colorado organizations that teach children and teens the importance of caring for their environment.
Appearing:Jenna Hager
Tags: give, give nbc, give season 1, jenna bush hager nbc, nbc saturday morning, jenna bush hager, jenna bush hager give, watch give nbc, watch give video, give to future scientists and champions of the land in colorado, jenna bush hager give to future scientists
S1 E1020 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
